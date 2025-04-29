Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

Trishakti Inds jumps on bagging Rs 2.5 crore contract

Image

Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Trishakti Industries jumped 8.30% to Rs 139 after the company announced securing a contract from Tuaman Engineering.

As per the agreement, Trishakti Industries will deploy advanced earth-moving machinery valued at Rs 2.5 crore for the erection and commissioning of a steel plant. The execution is set to begin within two weeks and will run over a 12-month period.

Trishakti Industries is a leading infrastructure solutions provider in India, with a specialization in the rental and leasing of heavy earth-moving equipment.

The contract announcement comes just a day after the company posted its Q4 FY25 earnings on 28 April 2025. On a consolidated basis, net profit skyrocketed 519.05% YoY to Rs 1.30 crore, even as net sales declined 96.19% to Rs 2.05 crore in Q4 March 2025 compared to the same period last year.

 

Sequentially, the company reported a staggering 6400% jump in net profit and a 116% rise in net sales compared to Q3 December 2024.

Dhruv Jhanwar, chief executive officer of Trishakti Industries, stated, "Our outstanding Q4 FY25 results highlights the success of our strategic shift towards high margin heavy equipment hiring. Our Rs 488+ million CAPEX investments have significantly expanded our fleet of cranes, man-lifters and earth-moving equipment, better positioning us to serve India's growing infrastructure sector. With strong visibility on future contracts and 100% fleet utilization, we are confident of sustaining this momentum into FY26, aiming for consistent growth in Revenue, EBITDA and Shareholder value. Looking ahead, we are targeting a fresh CAPEX of Rs 1,000 million in FY26 to further expand our fleet, while driving sustained Revenue growth and Improved operating margins as we capitalize on the robust infrastructure demand."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HCL Technologies honoured with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025

HCL Technologies honoured with the Intel EPIC Supplier Award for 2025

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Morepen receives CDSCO nod to conduct BE studies for Resmetirom

Centrak Bank of India rises after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 1,034 cr

Centrak Bank of India rises after Q4 PAT climbs 28% YoY to Rs 1,034 cr

Adani Green Energy Q4 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Adani Green Energy Q4 PAT climbs 53% YoY to Rs 230 cr

KFin Tech gains after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 85 cr

KFin Tech gains after Q4 PAT climbs 14% YoY to Rs 85 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOUltraTech Cement Results 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayArunaya Organics IPOWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon