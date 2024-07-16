Hatsun Agro Product hits 52 week high as Q1 PAT soars 63% YoY

Hatsun Agro Product rallied 6.19% to Rs 1,260.45 after its net profit jumped 62.89% to Rs 130.54 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Rs 80.14 crore in Q1 FY24.

During Q1 FY25, profit before tax was Rs 175.58 crore, registering a growth of 61.01% on YoY basis.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for dividend has been fixed as 24 July 2024 and the same shall be paid on or before 14 August 2024.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

The counter has hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,380 in today's intra-day session.

Revenue from operations rose 10.44% to Rs 2,375.06 crore during the quarter ended June 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 2,150.64 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.