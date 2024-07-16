Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 33794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2832 shares

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2024.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 33794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2832 shares. The stock gained 7.35% to Rs.1,274.15. Volumes stood at 5828 shares in the last session.

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 29.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.82.66. Volumes stood at 6.83 lakh shares in the last session.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.27% to Rs.1,209.00. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.

Jindal Worldwide Ltd witnessed volume of 17490 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4437 shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.358.00. Volumes stood at 13440 shares in the last session.

Shree Cement Ltd saw volume of 1280 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock increased 1.46% to Rs.28,073.50. Volumes stood at 517 shares in the last session.

