Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 33794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2832 shares
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd, Shree Cement Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 33794 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2832 shares. The stock gained 7.35% to Rs.1,274.15. Volumes stood at 5828 shares in the last session.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd recorded volume of 29.12 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.52 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.82.66. Volumes stood at 6.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd saw volume of 5 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.19 lakh shares. The stock increased 11.27% to Rs.1,209.00. Volumes stood at 2.53 lakh shares in the last session.
Jindal Worldwide Ltd witnessed volume of 17490 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4437 shares. The stock increased 4.56% to Rs.358.00. Volumes stood at 13440 shares in the last session.
Shree Cement Ltd saw volume of 1280 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 361 shares. The stock increased 1.46% to Rs.28,073.50. Volumes stood at 517 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; ICICI Bank, Infy, Airtel top contributors

Court grants police custody of Imran Khan for 10 days in May 9 riot cases

Court grants police custody of Imran Khan for 10 days in May 9 riot cases

KP Sharma Oli, Nepal

Nepal seeks India's help to search for passengers swept in landslide

Narendra Modi at United Nations General Assembly

PM Modi likely to address high-level UN General Assembly session on Sep 26

Google, Google Inc

Google tried to offer $512 mn package to derail Microsoft antitrust pact

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon