Metal stocks edge higher

Metal stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Metal index increasing 229.99 points or 0.7% at 33304.94 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Metal index, Coal India Ltd (up 1.6%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 1.04%),Tata Steel Ltd (up 0.96%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.79%),NMDC Ltd (up 0.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vedanta Ltd (up 0.57%), JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.49%), Jindal Stainless Ltd (up 0.32%), National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 0.28%), and APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.27%).

On the other hand, Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.35%), turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 367.69 or 0.68% at 54496.34.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.38 points or 0.38% at 16408.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.05 points or 0.19% at 24633.75.

The BSE Sensex index was up 172.17 points or 0.21% at 80837.03.

On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 890 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

