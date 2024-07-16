Business Standard
Real Estate shares rise

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 10:05 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Realty index rising 104.64 points or 1.21% at 8760.89 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.39%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 2.4%),Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 2.26%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.82%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.06%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.95%), DLF Ltd (up 0.73%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.58%).
On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.15%), moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 367.69 or 0.68% at 54496.34.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 61.38 points or 0.38% at 16408.
The Nifty 50 index was up 47.05 points or 0.19% at 24633.75.
The BSE Sensex index was up 172.17 points or 0.21% at 80837.03.
On BSE,2180 shares were trading in green, 890 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

