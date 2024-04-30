Havells India consolidated net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 5442.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 18.57% to Rs 1270.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1071.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 18590.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16910.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Havells India rose 24.76% to Rs 446.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 5442.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4859.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.5442.024859.2118590.0116910.7311.6610.859.919.46692.64564.112045.871743.23599.27486.691707.371447.06446.70358.041270.761071.73