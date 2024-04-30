Sona BLW Precision Forgings consolidated net profit rises 24.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.06% to Rs 884.13 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 30.86% to Rs 517.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.95% to Rs 3184.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2655.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sona BLW Precision Forgings rose 24.10% to Rs 148.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 119.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.06% to Rs 884.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 742.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.