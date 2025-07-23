Hawa Engineers standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.58% to Rs 24.52 croreNet profit of Hawa Engineers rose 20.00% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.58% to Rs 24.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales24.5227.73 -12 OPM %6.325.16 -PBDT0.870.75 16 PBT0.640.53 21 NP0.480.40 20
