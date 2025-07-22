MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.85% to Rs 21.10 croreNet profit of MRP Agro rose 52.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.1017.46 21 OPM %6.308.99 -PBDT2.331.55 50 PBT1.951.39 40 NP1.521.00 52
