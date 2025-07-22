Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 20.85% to Rs 21.10 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 52.00% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 20.85% to Rs 21.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 17.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21.1017.46 21 OPM %6.308.99 -PBDT2.331.55 50 PBT1.951.39 40 NP1.521.00 52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

