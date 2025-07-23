Solitaire Machine Tools standalone net profit declines 90.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.20% to Rs 2.08 croreNet profit of Solitaire Machine Tools declined 90.70% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 57.20% to Rs 2.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2.084.86 -57 OPM %3.3713.17 -PBDT0.180.73 -75 PBT0.040.58 -93 NP0.040.43 -91
