Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys collaborates with AGCO to transform IT operations, HR functions

Infosys collaborates with AGCO to transform IT operations, HR functions

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Infosys announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with AGCO Corporation to enhance AGCO's operational framework for growth through responsive IT solutions and automation technologies.

AGCO Corporation, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technology.

This new engagement spans IT infrastructure and HR operations, empowering AGCO with an efficient and future-ready operational framework.

HR operations aimed at elevating employee experience, streamlining processes and driving efficiency within AGCOs human resource functions, in collaboration with the Infosys BPM practice. IT infrastructure operations leveraging best-in-class offerings like Infosys Polycloud, a part of Infosys Cobalt, along with automation technologies aimed at simplifying, standardizing, and optimizing AGCOs IT ecosystem.

 

Infosys is helping AGCO simplify operations and reduce costs by deploying generative AI for tasks such as knowledge management, issue analysis, classification, and incident resolution. Using Infosys Topaz, a suite of AI-first solutions and platforms, the collaboration will provide AGCO with advanced tools to support its ongoing growth.

Viren Shah, chief digital & information officer, AGCO Corporation, said, At AGCO, were committed to delivering excellence in everything we do, always putting Farmers First. Collaborating with Infosys is intended to enable us to create a responsive, streamlined and innovative operational ecosystem within IT and other functions that allows our teams to focus on critical and strategic initiatives that center on the farmer.

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty rises; Nikkei up 2.5% on US trade deal; Infosys, Paytm, Dixon Q1 eyed

England vs India 4th Test playing 11 news

England vs India 4th Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

Stock market

Stock to Watch today, July 23: Dixon Tech, Paytm, Hyundai Motor, JSW Infra

Indiqube Spaces has set a price band of ₹225-237 per share for the IPO.

Indiqube Spaces IPO invites bids: GMP up 10%; should you apply?

West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11

West Indies vs Australia 2nd T20 playing 11, live toss time and streaming

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

The IT major reported 3.16% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,038 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 6,822 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations decreased 2% QoQ to Rs 40,925 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.92% to settle at Rs 1,570.10 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 52.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Vineet Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.87 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.75 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 324 Crore

Mahanagar Gas Q1 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 324 Crore

Zee Entertainment drops after Q1 PAT slumps 24% QoQ to Rs 144 cr

Zee Entertainment drops after Q1 PAT slumps 24% QoQ to Rs 144 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon