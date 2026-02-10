Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 02:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Sales rise 334.38% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net Loss of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 334.38% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1.390.32 334 OPM %-284.17-3881.25 -PBDT-4.23-12.46 66 PBT-4.29-12.56 66 NP-3.74-11.44 67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Vardhman Holdings consolidated net profit declines 18.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Wakefit Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 31.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Wakefit Innovations reports standalone net profit of Rs 31.86 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit rises 6.56% in the December 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

H. S. India standalone net profit declines 15.07% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2026 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayAnthropic Claude CoworkGold and Silver Price TodayWeather TodayApple CarPaly AI UpdateRedmi Note 15 Pro Plus ReviewBest FD Rates For Senior CitizenPersonal Finance