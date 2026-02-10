HB Stockholdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.74 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 334.38% to Rs 1.39 crore

Net Loss of HB Stockholdings reported to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 334.38% to Rs 1.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.390.32-284.17-3881.25-4.23-12.46-4.29-12.56-3.74-11.44

