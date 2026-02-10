Macpower CNC Machines standalone net profit rises 119.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.63% to Rs 86.15 crore

Net profit of Macpower CNC Machines rose 119.02% to Rs 9.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.63% to Rs 86.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 60.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.86.1560.4018.0812.9314.907.5913.016.019.794.47

