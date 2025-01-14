Business Standard

HCL Tech Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 4,591 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/- share

HCL Tech Q3 PAT rises 8% QoQ to Rs 4,591 cr; declares dividend of Rs 18/- share

Image

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

HCL Technologies' consolidated net profit jumped 8.41% to Rs 4,591 crore on 3.56% increase in net sales to Rs 29,890 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q2 FY25.

On yearly basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations increased by 5.5% and 5.1% respectively.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 6,132, up 7.82% QoQ and 4.36% YoY respectively.

During the quarter, EBIT stood at Rs 5,821 crore, up 8.6% QoQ and 3.7% YoY. EBIT margin stood at 19.5% in Q3 FY25 as against 18.6% in Q3 FY24.

In dollar terms, revenue stood at $3533 million, up 2.5% QoQ and 3.5% YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, revenue jumped 3.8% QoQ and 4.1% YoY during the period under review.

 

Total contract value (TCV) of new deal wins was $2095 million at the end of December 2025 quarter.

Total people count stood at 220,755 in Q3 FY25, up 0.89% QoQ and down 1.78% YoY. LTM attrition rate was 13.2% for Q3 FY25 as against 12.9% for Q2 FY25 and 12.8% in Q3 FY24.

In FY25 guidance, the companys CC revenue growth expected to be between 4.5%- 5.0% YoY. The services CC revenue growth expected to be 4.5-5.0% YoY. Additionally, EBIT margin expected to be between 18.0% -19.0% YoY.

Meanwhile, the board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 18 per equity share for FY25. This includes s a special dividend of Rs 6 per share. The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025 and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025.

C. Vijayakumar, CEO and managing director, HLC Tech, said, HCLTech delivers another quarter of solid growth at 3.8% QoQ in constant currency and EBIT at 19.5%. I am pleased that this growth is powered by broad based performance across business lines as our clients across verticals and geos reaffirm their confidence in our Digital and AI offerings.

Our new deal bookings were healthy during the quarter at $2.1B with wins across services and software. We are positioning ourselves for a future that is transformative, with AI empowering businesses and employees. We continue to see growing demand for our AI led propositions across services and software offerings.

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The counter tumbled 8.78% to Rs 1,810.85 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

