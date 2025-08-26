Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HCL Technologies announces global partnership with Thought Machine

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 3:32 PM IST

To accelerate modernization of banks worldwide

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) today announced a global partnership with Thought Machine, a pioneer in cloud native banking technology, to accelerate the modernization of banks worldwide. The partnership aims to enable banks to rapidly transition from legacy systems and frameworks to intelligent, autonomous financial institutions powered by AI and cloud technologies.

Thought Machine's Vault platform next-generation core banking and payments technology will be at the core of this transformation. By replacing outdated infrastructure with Vault's cloud native architecture, banks can automate key operations, enhance efficiency and deliver personalized customer experiences. HCLTech will bring its deep expertise in banking technology, regulatory compliance and complex integrations to support rapid innovation and faster product launches.

 

As part of the partnership, HCLTech will offer full-stack transformation services through Vault certified delivery teams, global fintech Centers of Excellence (CoEs) and a robust DevSecOps foundation. The company will also establish a dedicated global CoE for Vault Core and Vault Payments, focused on delivering modular, real-time and scalable solutions for the financial services sector. The joint offering will enable banks, whether established institutions or new challengers, to build agile, resilient and future-ready ecosystems rooted in AI-led strategies.

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

