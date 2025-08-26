Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Eris Lifesciences receives Brazil's Anvisa approval for Ahmedabad unit

Image

Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Eris Lifesciences announced that one of its sterile injectable manufacturing facilities in Ahmedabad has received approval from Anvisa, Brazil's national health regulatory agency. This facility is part of subsidiary Swiss Parenterals that was acquired by Eris in 2024.

The approval follows a successful inspection conducted by the regulatory agency in April 2025 of both the injectable facilities of Swiss Parenterals, and the company expects to receive approval for the second facility soon. Both facilities are already EU GMP and PIC/s approved and supply a range of products to several Latin American markets including Mexico, Chile, Argentina and Peru. A company spokesperson said that the Anvisa approval would enable the company to launch its products in Brazil and achieve comprehensive coverage of the Latin American pharma market.

 

Commenting on the development, Amit Bakshi, CMD of Eris said, We take this approval as yet another endorsement of our operating and quality standards in life-saving dosage forms like injectables. This approval takes us a step forward in our strategic transformation into a company with increasing focus and leadership in complex injectables and biotechnology. We made major investments to initiate this transformation last year and we are glad to note that we have made significant progress in creating value from these investments with many more exciting developments expected in the quarters to come.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Ola Electric receives PLI certification for its Gen 3 Scooter Portfolio

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Arisinfra partners with Merusri Developers to launch luxury villa project in Bengaluru

Barometers trade with deep cuts; metal shares decline

Barometers trade with deep cuts; metal shares decline

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Affordable Robotic & Automation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Sai Life Sciences slips as block deal sparks talk of TPG Asia exit

Sai Life Sciences slips as block deal sparks talk of TPG Asia exit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayWhy are Share Crash Today Motilal Oswal Stock PickGem Aromatics IPO ListingTrump Fires Fed Governor Lisa CookGarena Free Fire Max code TodayStock To Buy TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon