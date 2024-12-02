Business Standard
Government to update base year for compilation of Gross Domestic Product from 2011-12 to 2022-23

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
The Government has decided to update the base year for compilation of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2011-12 to 2022-23. An Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS) comprising of representatives from Central and State Government, Reserve Bank India, Academia and Researchers has been constituted for identification of new data sources and to advise on the methodology for compilation of National Accounts Statistics in the revised series.

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

