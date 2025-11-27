HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
HDFC Asset Management Company has allotted 21,41,54,246 equity shares as fully paid up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1.
Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 2,14,15,42,460/- divided into 42,83,08,492 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.
