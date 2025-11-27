Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

HDFC Asset Management Company has allotted 21,41,54,246 equity shares as fully paid up bonus equity shares in ratio of 1:1.

Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 2,14,15,42,460/- divided into 42,83,08,492 fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

