Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axis Bank board clears allotment of NCDs worth Rs 5000-cr

Axis Bank board clears allotment of NCDs worth Rs 5000-cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Axis Bank announced that its board has approved the allotment of 5,00,000 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) (Series-9) aggregating to Rs 5,000 crore on private placement basis.

The bank will issue 5,00,000 fully paid, senior, rated, listed, unsecured, taxable, redeemable, long term NCDs (series 9) with a face value of Rs 1 lakh. The debentures carry a coupon rate of 7.27% per annum, payable annually, and will mature on 26 November 2035.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange of India.

The NCDs are rated CRISIL AAA/Stable by CRISIL Ratings, [ICRA]AAA/Stable by ICRA, and Ind AAA/Stable by India Ratings & Research.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Meanwhile, the bank appointed Anand Viswanathan as chief risk officer (CRO) for a period of 3 years with effect from January 1, 2026 up to December 31, 2028. He will succeed Amit Talgeri who will step down on completion of his second term, at the close of business hours on December 31, 2025.

Axis Bank is the third-largest private sector bank in India. As of 30th September 2025, the bank's distribution network comprised 5,976 domestic branches and 13,177 ATMs. The Banks Axis Virtual Centre is present across eight centres with over 1,786 Virtual Relationship Managers as on 30th September 2025.

Also Read

Glenmark, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharma gains 2% on positive US FDA inspection report; details here

Breaking news template

11 killed, 2 injured after train hits railway workers in China's Yunnan

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade near record highs; Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty tests 26,300

Tesla vehicles at a dealership in Beijing

Tesla chooses suppliers based on quality, not country, says executive

Opera Neon browser

Opera Neon adds one-minute deep research mode, Google Docs support and more

The bank reported a 26.42% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 5,089.64 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 6,917.57 crore in Q2 FY25. Total income increased 1.22% YoY to Rs 37,594.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

The scrip rose 0.32% to Rs 1,294.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Singapore Airlines renews partnership with RateGain

Singapore Airlines renews partnership with RateGain

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Studds Accessories consolidated net profit rises 17.90% in the September 2025 quarter

India-UAE to further strengthen economic ties as bilateral trade crosses USD 100 Billion

India-UAE to further strengthen economic ties as bilateral trade crosses USD 100 Billion

Sensex surges past 86K to log a fresh high; Nifty above 26,250 mark

Sensex surges past 86K to log a fresh high; Nifty above 26,250 mark

Sterling and Wilson Renewable rises on securing $147-million solar PV order in South Africa

Sterling and Wilson Renewable rises on securing $147-million solar PV order in South Africa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 10:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon