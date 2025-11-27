Sensex crosses 86K, scaling a new record; Nifty tops 26,300

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 314.70 points or 0.37% to 85,924.21. The Nifty 50 index rose 73.85 points or 0.28% to 26,279.15.
The Nifty 50 and the Sensex hit fresh all-time highs in morning trade at 26,306.95 and 86,026.18, respectively, while the Bank Nifty also scaled a new record high of 59,804.65.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.93% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.95%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,632 shares rose and 989 shares fell. A total of 208 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 0.60% to 37,587.35. The index jumped 2.06% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Coforge (up 1.87%), Persistent Systems (up 0.72%), Mphasis (up 0.7%), Infosys (up 0.65%), LTIMindtree (up 0.59%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.46%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.42%), HCL Technologies (up 0.4%), and Wipro (up 0.14%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Mini Diamonds India rose 1.21% after the company secured a fresh export order worth $2 million (around Rs 17.8 crore) from a Singapore-based customer for lab-grown cut & polished diamonds.
Brigade Enterprises said that it has signed a lease deed for 4.859 acres of land for a period of 90 years with Electronics Technology Parks for the development of IT infrastructure in Technopark Phase-I Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.
