Ministry of Coal to launch 11th round of Commercial Coal Mine offering 27 coal blocks

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Ministry of Coal is geared up to launch the 11th round of Commercial Coal Mine auctions on 05-12-24, in New Delhi. Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, will launch the 11th round of Commercial Coal Mine auctions. The forthcoming auction, offers 27 coal blocks, strategically distributed across various states and regions, designed to promote regional economic growth and create employment opportunities. Building on the success of previous rounds, the Ministry continues its efforts to unlock Indias vast coal reserves and enhance energy security. In this round, 20 coal mines will be offered for bidding, comprising 10 Fully Explored and 10 Partially Explored blocks. Additionally, 7 coal mines from the 2nd Attempt of Round 10 will also be on offer, including 4 Fully Explored and 3 Partially Explored blocks. All these mines consist of non-coking coal, catering to Indias growing energy demands. Furthermore, Ministry of Coal will execute Coal Mine Development and Production Agreements (CMDPAs) and Coal Block Development and Production Agreements (CBDPAs) for nine coal mines. These mines are projected to generate annual revenue of approximately ₹1,446 crores at peak-rated capacity and create around 19,063 employment opportunities. Additionally, CBDPAs will be handed over to the successful bidders of the 10th tranche, reinforcing the governments commitment to enhancing coal production and energy security.

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

