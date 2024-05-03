Business Standard
HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 97.18% to Rs 873.70 crore
Net profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.01% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.18% to Rs 873.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.66% to Rs 528.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.93% to Rs 2771.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales873.70443.10 97 2771.041352.17 105 OPM %86.5289.36 -88.4488.03 - PBDT204.00124.98 63 719.79376.99 91 PBT200.81121.94 65 708.37370.20 91 NP150.1190.97 65 528.84275.92 92
First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST


