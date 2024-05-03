HDFC Credila Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 97.18% to Rs 873.70 croreNet profit of HDFC Credila Financial Services rose 65.01% to Rs 150.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 97.18% to Rs 873.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 443.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.66% to Rs 528.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 275.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 104.93% to Rs 2771.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1352.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
