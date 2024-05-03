Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 78.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 59.70% to Rs 490.11 crore
Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 78.32% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 490.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 117.19% to Rs 342.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.43% to Rs 1726.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 989.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales490.11306.89 60 1726.16989.60 74 OPM %77.1876.00 -78.4277.19 - PBDT130.3971.80 82 480.11224.63 114 PBT122.8468.10 80 459.63211.33 117 NP90.9851.02 78 342.57157.73 117
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 143.13% in the December 2023 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 49.10% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 29.52% in the December 2023 quarter

Max Life Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 39.76% in the December 2023 quarter

Coal India, Coforge, CIE Automotive India, Railtel Corp in spotlight

Happy Forgings bags supply order of components for Electric SUV

Ananya Finance For Inclusive Growth Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.32 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Capital Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 43.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Pulsar International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIncome Tax Calendar May 2024Adani Enterprises Q4 ResultFederal Bank Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon