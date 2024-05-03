Avanse Financial Services standalone net profit rises 78.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.70% to Rs 490.11 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 117.19% to Rs 342.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 157.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 74.43% to Rs 1726.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 989.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Avanse Financial Services rose 78.32% to Rs 90.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 51.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 59.70% to Rs 490.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 306.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.