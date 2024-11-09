Business Standard
Healthcare Global Enterprises to acquire oncology biz of HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP

Healthcare Global Enterprises to acquire oncology biz of HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 7:50 PM IST
Healthcare Global Enterprises has executed Business Transfer Agreement on 09 November 2024 (BTA), with HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary, for the acquisition of the oncology business of HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP, located at Nagpur, on a slump sale basis. The consideration payable to the Company by the Seller shall not exceed Rs 25 crore, which shall be determined on the effective date of transfer.

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

