Healthcare Global Enterprises to acquire oncology biz of HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP

Healthcare Global Enterprises has executed Business Transfer Agreement on 09 November 2024 (BTA), with HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP, a wholly owned subsidiary, for the acquisition of the oncology business of HCG NCHRI Oncology LLP, located at Nagpur, on a slump sale basis. The consideration payable to the Company by the Seller shall not exceed Rs 25 crore, which shall be determined on the effective date of transfer.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content