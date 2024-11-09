Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 44.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.53% to Rs 950.53 croreNet Loss of Indo Rama Synthetics (India) reported to Rs 44.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 24.53% to Rs 950.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1259.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales950.531259.42 -25 OPM %0.322.49 -PBDT-32.351.05 PL PBT-44.08-8.77 -403 NP-44.08-8.77 -403
