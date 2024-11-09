B & A consolidated net profit declines 0.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.35% to Rs 97.38 croreNet profit of B & A declined 0.31% to Rs 25.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.35% to Rs 97.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 101.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales97.38101.81 -4 OPM %30.5324.26 -PBDT29.2529.98 -2 PBT27.4928.61 -4 NP25.4225.50 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content