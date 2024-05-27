Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Healthcare shares gain

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 217.24 points or 0.61% at 35662.56 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd (up 7.28%), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.74%),Divis Laboratories Ltd (up 5.12%),Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.9%),Ami Organics Ltd (up 4.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 2.91%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.64%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 2.41%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 2.2%), and Global Health Ltd (up 2.12%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
On the other hand, Biocon Ltd (down 3.24%), Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 3.05%), and RPG Life Sciences Ltd (down 2.23%) moved lower.
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 177.48 or 0.24% at 75587.87.
The Nifty 50 index was up 40.45 points or 0.18% at 22997.55.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 1.95 points or 0% at 47994.5.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 58.82 points or 0.4% at 14810.21.
On BSE,1633 shares were trading in green, 1607 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Price TodayCyclone RemalIPL 2024 Winners Prize moneyIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon