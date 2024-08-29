Business Standard
Healthcare shares gain

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 116.16 points or 0.27% at 42854.03 at 09:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 8.52%), Concord Biotech Ltd (up 5.65%),ERIS Lifesciences Ltd (up 3.15%),Vimta Labs Ltd (up 2.78%),Aarti Drugs Ltd (up 2.61%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd (up 2.46%), Wockhardt Ltd (up 2.06%), Piramal Pharma Ltd (up 1.61%), Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 1.38%), and Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 1.31%).
On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (down 2.78%), Panacea Biotec Ltd (down 2.75%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 2.49%) moved lower.
At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 68.01 or 0.12% at 56073.66.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 9.34 points or 0.06% at 16718.67.
The Nifty 50 index was up 1.95 points or 0.01% at 25054.3.

Financials stocks edge higher

KEC International surges after T&D business bags contracts in Middle East

Datamatics Global Services Ltd Slides 2.57%

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spurts 2.44%

Barometers edge higher; breadth strong

The BSE Sensex index was up 68.99 points or 0.08% at 81854.55.
On BSE,1602 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

