KEC International surges after T&D business bags contracts in Middle East

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
KEC International jumped 6.51% to Rs 923.80 after the company announced that it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,171 crore for its transmission and distribution (T&D) business.
The company has bagged contracts for setting up 400 kV Transmission line in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 380 kV Transmission line in Saudi Arabia.
Vimal Kejriwal, MD & CEO, KEC International, said: "We are delighted with the ongoing success in our T&D business, highlighted by a series of significant order wins. The sustained inflow of orders in the Middle East has substantially expanded our International T&D order book.
With the above orders, our YTD order intake stands at ~Rs 10,000 crores, a stellar growth of 80% compared to last year. These orders, coupled with the orders announced earlier during the year, reaffirm our confidence in achieving the targeted growth going forward."
KEC International is a global infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) major. It has presence in the verticals of Power transmission and distribution, railways, civil, urban infrastructure, solar, Oil & gas pipelines, and cables.
The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 87.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 42.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.32% to Rs 4511.89 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared to Q1 FY24.
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 9:48 AM IST

