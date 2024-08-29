Datamatics Global Services Ltd Slides 2.57%

Datamatics Global Services Ltd has added 4.63% over last one month compared to 3.25% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 0.45% rise in the SENSEX

Datamatics Global Services Ltd lost 2.57% today to trade at Rs 686.6. The BSE Information Technology index is down 0.36% to quote at 43061.65. The index is up 3.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Accelya Solutions India Ltd decreased 1.35% and Tata Elxsi Ltd lost 1.27% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 36.84 % over last one year compared to the 25.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.