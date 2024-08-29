Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / PB Fintech shares gain 3% after 9.7 mn shares change hands via block deals

PB Fintech shares gain 3% after 9.7 mn shares change hands via block deals

As per reports, Tencent Cloud Europe was looking to sell a 2.1 per cent of its stake, which translates to 9.7 million shares of the company, via block deals on Thursday

share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

PB Fintech shares gained 3.4 per cent in the morning deals on Thursday, August 29, and clocked an intraday high of Rs 1,796.55 per share on BSE. The stock, however, pared gains later.

The upmove in the stock price came after 9.7 million shares changed hands on the counter on the BSE via multiple block deals. The buyers and sellers were not ascertained immediately.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At around 9:22 AM, shares of PB Fintech were up 0.93 per cent or Rs 16.15 at Rs 1,753.25 per share. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 80,763.66 crore.

As per reports, Tencent Cloud Europe was looking likely to sell its 2.1 per cent stake, amounting to 9.7 million shares of the company, via block deals today. The floor price for the deal was reportedly set at Rs 1,660.2 per share.

Earlier in June, Tencent Cloud Europe had sold 3.3 million shares at an average price of Rs 1,259.71 per share via a bulk deal on NSE.

PB Fintech Ltd, popularly known as PolicyBazaar, is an online platform for insurance and lending products. Its flagship brands include Policybazaar and Paisabazaar.

More From This Section

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty green, but muted; KEC Int'l up 6%, P&G Hygiene down

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

Oil strategy today: WTI crude may test support of $72, MCX Crude 6050

IndiGo, IndiGo Airlines, IndiGo aircraft

IndiGo block deal: Nearly 23 mn shares change hands; Gangwal likely seller

Dividend

Dividend alert! These 8 stocks turn ex-date today; do you own them?

sensex nifty stock market share market

Share Market Today: Reliance 2024 AGM eyed; Asia dips after Nvidia results

PB Fintech Q1FY25 result

PB Fintech reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 60 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25 as compared to a loss of Rs 11.41 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue of the company grew by 52 per cent to Rs 1,010 crore against Rs 666 crore in Q1 FY24.

The overall adjusted earnings before tax, interest, amortisation, and depreciation (Ebitda) margin improved from negative 31 per cent in Q1FY24 to 12 per cent in Q1FY25.

Growth in the credit business of the company during the quarter moderated with disbursals at Rs 3,140 crore against Rs 3,542 crore during the same period last year. The number of credit cards issued (on behalf of banks) during Q1 FY25 also dropped to 1.3 lakh from 1.4 lakh during the same period last year.

PB Fintech share price history

In the past one year, shares of PB Fintech have gained over 130.4 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 25.8 per cent. 

Also Read

Markets, Buy, Sell, Stocks

Ola Electric charges new-age stocks; Can Zomato, Paytm extend rally ahead?

Softbank

SoftBank VF1 reports $544 mn loss on Paytm exit, gains $65 mn on Zomato

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings

These companies reported turnaround in Q1; what lies ahead for stocks?

Car Insurance

Hybrid workers drive demand for pay as you drive insurance plans

health insurance, insurance

Demand for OPD benefits on rise among health insurance policyholders

Topics : Policybazaar stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Buzzing stocks Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon