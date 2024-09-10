Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 7.3% over last one month compared to 11.12% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 2.59% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd rose 1.54% today to trade at Rs 12577. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.84% to quote at 64883.94. The index is up 11.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 0.87% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 0.73% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 39.96 % over last one year compared to the 21.81% surge in benchmark SENSEX.