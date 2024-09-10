Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / JSW Energy gains after arm bags 600 MW hybrid power project from MSEDCL

JSW Energy gains after arm bags 600 MW hybrid power project from MSEDCL

Image

Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 10:17 AM IST
JSW Energy rose 1.07% to Rs 739.05 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy received a letter of award (LoA) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for setting up 600 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project.
The company will set up 600 MW of Wind-Solar Hybrid Power Project including 400 MW allotted under green shoe option
As a result of this capacity award, the companys total locked-in generation capacity has increased to 18.2 GW, which includes a total locked-in hybrid capacity of 3.8 GW (including FDRE). The company expects to have an installed generation capacity of 10 GW by FY25, up from 7.5 GW currently.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
This project enhances the companys energy solution offerings and supports its transition towards becoming an energy products and services company.
JSW Energy has total locked-in generation capacity of 18.2 GW comprising of 7.5 GW operational, 2.3 GW under-construction across wind, thermal and hydro and RE pipeline of 8.3 GW (PPAs signed for 2.3 GW). The company also has 4.2 GWh of locked-in energy storage capacity through battery energy storage system and hydro pumped storage project.
The power generation company aims to reach 20 GW generation capacities and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity before 2030. JSW Energy has set an ambitious target of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.
JSW Energy is primarily engaged in the business of generation of power with principal places located at Vijayanagar (Karnataka), Ratnagiri (Maharashtra), Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh) and Salboni (West Bengal).

More From This Section

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

JSW Neo Energy receives LoA for 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Market opens on firm note; breadth strong

Hindustan Aeronautics secures contract of Rs 26,000 cr

Hindustan Aeronautics secures contract of Rs 26,000 cr

Stock Alert: Infosys, Pharma Companies, Dixon Tech, GMR Airports, IRB Infra

Stock Alert: Infosys, Pharma Companies, Dixon Tech, GMR Airports, IRB Infra

The power generation companys consolidated net profit jumped 79.99% to Rs 521.76 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 289.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell by 1.65% YoY to Rs 2,879.46 crore June 2024 quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE updates: Sensex down 100pts at 81,500, Nifty at 24,900; Financials, Auto, O&G drag

Apple Airpods 4

Apple launches open-ear type AirPods 4 series: India pricing, availability

Real Estate, Realty, Housing

Ahluwalia Contracts shares rally 7% after bagging orders worth Rs 1,307 cr

China exports

China's exports beat forecasts, but imports weak amid slow domestic demand

GMR Airports

GMR Airports ups 3% on move to acquire Fraport's 10% stake in IGI Airport

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder caseKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPO DayApple launches WatchNagpur Hit and Run CaseBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon