Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Larsen &amp; Toubro Ltd Falls 1.09%

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 3.15% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX
Larsen & Toubro Ltd lost 1.09% today to trade at Rs 3758.55. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.24% to quote at 62456.34. The index is up 6.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suzlon Energy Ltd decreased 1% and Finolex Cables Ltd lost 0.98% on the day. The S&P BSE Capital Goods index went up 76.1 % over last one year compared to the 24.16% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Larsen & Toubro Ltd has added 3.15% over last one month compared to 6.13% gain in S&P BSE Capital Goods index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1588 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3859.65 on 02 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2161.1 on 05 Apr 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Capital Goods stocks edge lower

Capital Goods shares fall

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods shares rise

Axis Bank allots 75,766 equity shares under ESOP

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, LTIMindtree in focus

LTIMindtree join hands with Afroza to setup training academy

Stocks may nudge lower in early trade, RBI policy in focus

US Stocks closed lower, Dow extends losses to fourth day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayByju RaveendranLok Sabha Election LiveRBI MPC Meeting LiveIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon