Healthcare stocks edge higher

Healthcare stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 367.74 points or 1.05% at 35419.91 at 09:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 8.75%), Natco Pharma Ltd (up 7.41%),Kopran Ltd (up 7.2%),Global Health Ltd (up 6.83%),RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (up 5.32%), Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 5.09%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 4.39%), Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 4.12%), and Ipca Laboratories Ltd (up 4.07%).

On the other hand, Sigachi Industries Ltd (down 1.53%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (down 1.43%), and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (down 1.32%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 226.18 or 0.31% at 72276.56.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.35 points or 0.38% at 21994.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 358.25 points or 0.79% at 45709.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 68.81 points or 0.51% at 13570.75.

On BSE,2209 shares were trading in green, 881 were trading in red and 71 were unchanged.

