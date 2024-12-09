Business Standard
Healthcare stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Healthcare stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Healthcare index decreasing 165.71 points or 0.37% at 44344.03 at 13:19 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Syngene International Ltd (down 5.05%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 4.23%),Indegene Ltd (down 3.67%),Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services Ltd (down 3.38%),Piramal Pharma Ltd (down 2.88%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Biocon Ltd (down 2.87%), Divis Laboratories Ltd (down 2.79%), Jubilant Pharmova Ltd (down 2.6%), Laurus Labs Ltd (down 2.58%), and Artemis Medicare Services Ltd (down 2.5%).

On the other hand, Syncom Formulations (India) Ltd (up 5.68%), Dishman Carbogen Amcis Ltd (up 5.11%), and Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 4.99%) turned up.

 

At 13:19 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 277.81 or 0.49% at 57328.52.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 26.51 points or 0.16% at 16422.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 45.6 points or 0.18% at 24632.2.

FMCG shares slide

Star Health drops after IRDAI issues show cause notice

Sika Interplant Systems secures order book of Rs 264 cr till date in FY25

Orient Green Power Company's subsidiary receives ratings action from Infomerics Valuation and Rating

Praveg opens new resort at Damanganga, Silvassa

The BSE Sensex index was down 141.36 points or 0.17% at 81567.76.

On BSE,2332 shares were trading in green, 1676 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

