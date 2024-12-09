Business Standard
Welspun Corp hits life high after bagging supply orders in US

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Welspun Corp added 1.88% to Rs 804.30 after the company announced that it has received two large orders each for the supply of HSAW and HFIW coated pipes for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in the US.

The company said that execution of these order will be during FY25 & FY26.

With addition of these two new orders, value of the cumulative orders received by its USA Plant till date in this Q3FY25 exceeds Rs 7,000 crore.

On outlook front, the company said the USA market remains extremely positive for next couple of years and it is fully poised to benefit from more opportunities in the time to come

 

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in business of manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 25.4% to Rs 286.95 crore on 18.7% drop in net sales to Rs 3,301.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip hit an all-time high of Rs 824.50 in todays intraday session.

