Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Healthcare index increasing 331.66 points or 0.77% at 43324.66 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Global Health Ltd (up 2.42%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.19%),Poly Medicure Ltd (up 2.12%),KMC Speciality Hospitals (India) Ltd (up 1.93%),Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 1.83%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.8%), Supriya Lifescience Ltd (up 1.73%), Bajaj Healthcare Ltd (up 1.69%), Mankind Pharma Ltd (up 1.65%), and Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd (up 1.63%). On the other hand, Pfizer Ltd (down 2.38%), Vimta Labs Ltd (down 2.16%), and Gufic BioSciences Ltd (down 1.89%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 321.16 or 0.58% at 56082.1.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 72.25 points or 0.43% at 16787.77.

The Nifty 50 index was down 16.3 points or 0.06% at 25262.4.

The BSE Sensex index was down 59.75 points or 0.07% at 82500.09.

On BSE,2040 shares were trading in green, 1031 were trading in red and 122 were unchanged.

