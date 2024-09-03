Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki production rises 2% YoY in Aug'24

Maruti Suzuki production rises 2% YoY in Aug'24

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 2.15% to 168,953 units in August 2024 as against 165,402 units recorded in August 2023.
Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 8.99% as compared with 185,641 units produced in July 2024.
The production of passenger vehicles stood at 165,782 units (up 1.37% YoY) and production of light commercial vehicles was at 3,171 units (up 70.85% YoY) during the period under review.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The auto major company reported 46.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3649.9 crore on 9.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35,531 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.
The scrip fell 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 12,375.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata, Bengal CM

LIVE news: Mamata Banerjee govt to table anti-rape bill in West Bengal Assembly today

stock market

Premier Energies shares double investors money with bumper debut on bourses

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100pts, Nifty at 25,250; Broader markets up; financials drag

Wolf

Bahraich wolf attacks: 5-year-old injured, 10 dead as fear grows in UP

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty

Aadhar Housing up 6% as Kotak Institutional initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon