Maruti Suzuki production rises 2% YoY in Aug'24

The car manufacturer announced that its total production increased 2.15% to 168,953 units in August 2024 as against 165,402 units recorded in August 2023.

The production of passenger vehicles stood at 165,782 units (up 1.37% YoY) and production of light commercial vehicles was at 3,171 units (up 70.85% YoY) during the period under review.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).

The auto major company reported 46.87% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 3649.9 crore on 9.91% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 35,531 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

Sequentially, the auto giant's total production declined 8.99% as compared with 185,641 units produced in July 2024.