LTTS receives John Deere Partner-level status for 4th consecutive year

L&T Technology Services has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for the fourth year in a row in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.
The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. India headquartered LTTS has been selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.
