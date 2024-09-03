Business Standard
LTTS receives John Deere Partner-level status for 4th consecutive year

Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
L&T Technology Services has earned recognition as a Partner-level supplier for the fourth year in a row in the John Deere Achieving Excellence (AE) Program.
The Partner-level status is Deere & Company's highest supplier rating. India headquartered LTTS has been selected for the honor in recognition of its dedication to providing products and services of outstanding quality as well as its commitment to continuous improvement.
First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

