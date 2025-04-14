Monday, April 14, 2025 | 05:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

HEC Infra bags order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy

Image

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

HEC Infra Projects has announced that it has received a work order worth Rs 9.62 crore from Blue Pine Energy.

The work order involves the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of a 66 kV double-circuit transmission line on a double-circuit tower, along with a 12 km underground (U/G) cable.

The order is valued at Rs 9.62 crore and is scheduled to be executed within a period of 3 months.

This information was disclosed in a communication to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited on 14 April 2025.

The company has confirmed that none of its promoters or promoter groups has any interest in Blue Pine Energy, and this order does not constitute a related party transaction.

 

Also Read

PM Modi in Surat Gujarat rally

LIVE news: PM Modi lays foundation of 800 MW thermal power unit in Chhotu Ram power plant

Gemini app on Android

Google may integrate Circle to Search into Gemini's screen-sharing feature

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

The principal of Laxmibai College is seen applying cow dung on the walls

DU college principal coats classroom walls with cow dung for 'research'

Sunny Deol's film, ‘Jaat'

Jaat box office report Day 4: Sunny Deol film sees highest single day jump

HEC Infra Projects is engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction services. It focuses on electromechanical and instrumentation projects. Its services include transmission, water management systems, solar, lighting, and automation.

The company's standalone net profit declined 62.06% to Rs 1.43 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3.77 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations rallied 61.24% to Rs 27.54 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of HEC Infra Projects declined 1.43% to settle at Rs 80.68 on 11 April 2025. The Indian stock market is closed today, 14 April 2025, in observance of Ambedkar Jayanti.

As on 14 April 2025, the companys market cap stood at Rs 100.96 on the NSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index extends downside near 3-year low

Dollar index extends downside near 3-year low

Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Konstelec Engineers secures Rs 9-cr work order from Indian Oil Corporation

Commercial Syn Bags signs agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

Commercial Syn Bags signs agreement to acquire Erawat Vegcap

Tata Power's arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Tata Power's arm inks pact with NTPC for 200 MW FDRE project

Cyient secures strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

Cyient secures strategic contract for green hydrogen project in Bod Norway

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon