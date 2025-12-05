Hedge Finance standalone net profit rises 1411.11% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.75% to Rs 12.27 croreNet profit of Hedge Finance rose 1411.11% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.75% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales12.2711.18 10 OPM %64.6351.25 -PBDT1.990.29 586 PBT1.790.14 1179 NP1.360.09 1411
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content