Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 158.82% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.442.4484.0194.671.240.501.190.460.880.34

