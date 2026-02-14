Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 158.82% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 40.98% to Rs 3.44 crore

Net profit of Helpage Finlease rose 158.82% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 40.98% to Rs 3.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.442.44 41 OPM %84.0194.67 -PBDT1.240.50 148 PBT1.190.46 159 NP0.880.34 159

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Vedavaag Systems standalone net profit declines 49.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Solana Biofuels reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tirupati Innovar standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Tirupati Innovar standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Aris International reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit rises 28.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today