Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %95.2457.14 -PBDT0.200.06 233 PBT0.200.06 233 NP0.200.06 233

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST

