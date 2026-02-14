Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.210.0795.2457.140.200.060.200.060.200.06

Powered by Capital Market - Live News