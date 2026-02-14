Hem Holdings & Trading standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 200.00% to Rs 0.21 croreNet profit of Hem Holdings & Trading rose 233.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 200.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.210.07 200 OPM %95.2457.14 -PBDT0.200.06 233 PBT0.200.06 233 NP0.200.06 233
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 4:39 PM IST