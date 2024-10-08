Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heranba Organics commences commercial production at Sarigam Unit

Heranba Organics commences commercial production at Sarigam Unit

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Heranba Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Heranba Organics has commenced commercial production from Sarigam Unit situated at GIDC, Sarigam, Taluka- Umbergaon, District-Valsad, Gujarat.

Heranba expects this Sarigam Unit to generate annual revenue of Rs. 280 to Rs. 300 crore. The production capacity and capacity utilisation of this Sarigam Unit will be 9000 MTPA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Amneal Pharma, Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharma to invest Rs 1,600 crore in Gujarat to make GLP-1 drugs

Mahmudullah

Mahmudullah announces retirement from T20Is ahead of IND Vs BAN in Delhi

Less than two years since generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) came to the market, organisations are discovering that instead of automating away jobs, the technology is boosting workers' performance. That's one of the key findings of Freshworks

Employee background verification discrepancies surge 44% in key industries

Kunal Bahl

Kunal Bahl joins Shark Tank India 4 panel as Swiggy removes Deepinder Goyal

Malaysia Airlines, airplane

Malaysia Airlines to resume Kuala Lumpur-Kolkata flights on December 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon