Heranba Organics commences commercial production at Sarigam Unit

Heranba Industries announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Heranba Organics has commenced commercial production from Sarigam Unit situated at GIDC, Sarigam, Taluka- Umbergaon, District-Valsad, Gujarat.
Heranba expects this Sarigam Unit to generate annual revenue of Rs. 280 to Rs. 300 crore. The production capacity and capacity utilisation of this Sarigam Unit will be 9000 MTPA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content