Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% to 14.59.The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,148.20, a premium of 135.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,013.15 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 217.40 points or 0.88% to 25,013.15.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.26% to 14.59.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.
