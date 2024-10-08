Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 3.26% to 14.59.

The Nifty October 2024 futures closed at 25,148.20, a premium of 135.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing 25,013.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 217.40 points or 0.88% to 25,013.15.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 3.26% to 14.59.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The October 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 31 October 2024.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupinder

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set to retain Haryana, big jolt to Congress

Nayab Singh Saini, Nayab Singh, Nayab, Haryana CM

Haryana elections: CM Nayab Saini wins from Ladwa; BJP set for hattrick

BJP, BJP Workers

Election results LIVE: BJP returns for third straight term in Haryana; Omar Abdullah to be J&K CM

Hezbollah, Middle East, Israel, Lebanon

More Israelis will be displaced as militants extend rocket fire: Hezbollah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon