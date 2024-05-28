Hercules Hoists consolidated net profit declines 86.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.71% to Rs 57.30 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 65.17% to Rs 35.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.08% to Rs 179.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 150.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Hercules Hoists declined 86.05% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.71% to Rs 57.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.