Heritage Foods consolidated net profit rises 249.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 crore
Net profit of Heritage Foods rose 249.04% to Rs 58.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.80% to Rs 1032.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 923.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1032.67923.68 12 OPM %8.934.18 -PBDT94.4138.13 148 PBT77.7823.53 231 NP58.4316.74 249
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

