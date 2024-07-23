Suzlon Energy rallies as Q1 PAT soars to Rs 302 crore

Suzlon Energy jumped 4.65% to Rs 57.63 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 302.29 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 100.90 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 49.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,015.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024. Profit before tax stood at Rs 302.48 in the first quarter of FY25 from Rs 92.88 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp During the quarter, EBITDA stood at Rs 370 crore, up 85.93% from Rs 199 crore posted in same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin improved to 18.4% in Q1 FY25 as compared to 14.8% posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 49.60% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,015.98 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Girish Tanti, vice chairman of Suzlon Group, said, We have consistently outperformed ourselves across all performance parameters for the last several quarters. This is a good indication of our readiness to meet industry demand and leverage the tailwinds of the sector. Our largest‐ever order book of 3.8 GW gives us great visibility for the future. With significant deliveries of our flagship product series, 3.x MW S144 in Q1 FY25, we are in a strong position to service our current order book.

JP Chalasani, chief executive officer at Suzlon Group, said, We are consistently performing in line with our business plan with one of our best Q1 performances in a long time. We continued our strategic focus of strengthening our operational performance across businesses and building the leadership bandwidth. However, our top priority remains timely execution of our robust order book while upholding the highest standards of quality and ESG.

Himanshu Mody, chief financial officer of Suzlon Group, said, The results speak for themselves. With revenue of Rs 2,016 crores and EBIDTA of Rs 370 crores, we have shown good top‐line and bottom‐line performance with increased margins. It is important to note that all our businesses have shown improvement in operational performance with tight control on costs, resulting in well‐rounded and solid results.

As an organisation positioned for growth and sectoral leadership, we continue to work on our systems, processes, compliance, and governance to drive financial discipline and build people capabilities for sustained success.

Suzlon Energy is engaged in the business of design, development, manufacturing and supply of wind turbine generators (WTGs). Suzlon Energy (SEL) is India's largest renewable energy solutions provider with presence in 17 countries across six continents.

