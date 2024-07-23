Business Standard
Volumes jump at Borosil Renewables Ltd counter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2024.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd, Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 23 July 2024.
Borosil Renewables Ltd saw volume of 202.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 37.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 5.36 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.98% to Rs.522.90. Volumes stood at 4.25 lakh shares in the last session.
Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 1.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.99 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10883 shares. The stock rose 12.14% to Rs.7,005.30. Volumes stood at 11968 shares in the last session.
Asahi India Glass Ltd notched up volume of 16.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.98% to Rs.681.95. Volumes stood at 3.91 lakh shares in the last session.
Easy Trip Planners Ltd saw volume of 648.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 58.35 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.70% to Rs.42.30. Volumes stood at 37.71 lakh shares in the last session.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd clocked volume of 12.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.22 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.01% to Rs.2,700.00. Volumes stood at 1.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

